.SOLID STEVENSON: Brantly Stevenson has connected on 25 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 69.
STREAK SCORING: Cal State Bakersfield has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 51.
DID YOU KNOW: The Cal State Bakersfield defense has allowed only 62.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Roadrunners 28th among Division I teams. The Cal Poly offense has averaged 66.3 points through seven games (ranked 219th, nationally).
