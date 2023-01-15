Cal Poly plays UC Riverside, looks to end road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-10, 1-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (12-6, 5-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits UC Riverside looking to end its five-game road slide. The Highlanders have gone 4-2 in home games. UC Riverside is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs are 1-4 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Highlanders and Mustangs square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is averaging 19.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Alimamy Koroma is scoring 11.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 9.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

