Cal Poly plays UC Riverside, looks to end road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-10, 1-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (12-6, 5-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -7.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hits the road against UC Riverside looking to stop its five-game road slide. The Highlanders have gone 4-2 in home games. UC Riverside averages 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Mustangs are 1-4 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Highlanders and Mustangs face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is averaging 19.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

Advertisement

Alimamy Koroma is scoring 11.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 9.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article