Cal Poly scores 14 unanswered points in 4th, beats San Diego

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Jaden Jones threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns, including a go-head score to Chris Coleman with 2:20 left, and Cal Poly rallied past San Diego 28-27 on Saturday.

Cal Poly trailed 17-0 late in the second quarter and by 27-14 with 12:11 left in the fourth. Ryan Rivera’s 10-yard score with 7:30 left pulled the Mustangs within 27-21 and Coleman’s 35-yarder capped the scoring at 2:20.