Cal Poly set for road matchup with the San Jose State Spartans

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5) at San Jose State Spartans (8-4)
The Mustangs have gone 1-3 away from home. Cal Poly ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 13.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.
Alimamy Koroma is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.6 points for Cal Poly.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.