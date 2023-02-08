Cal Poly visits Baker and UC Irvine

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-17, 1-11 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (15-8, 8-3 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Dawson Baker scored 23 points in UC Irvine’s 93-88 overtime loss to the Long Beach State Beach. The Anteaters have gone 7-3 in home games. UC Irvine is sixth in the Big West in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Mustangs are 1-11 in Big West play. Cal Poly has a 6-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Anteaters and Mustangs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Alimamy Koroma is averaging 10.6 points for the Mustangs. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 57.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

