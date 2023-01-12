Cal Poly visits Long Beach State following Traore's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-9, 1-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-9, 1-3 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -9.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces the Cal Poly Mustangs after Lassina Traore scored 22 points in Long Beach State’s 87-70 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Beach are 3-3 in home games. Long Beach State is third in the Big West scoring 75.6 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Mustangs are 1-3 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly gives up 63.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Murray is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

Alimamy Koroma is scoring 11.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

