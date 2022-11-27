Cal Poly visits Pacific (CA) after Koroma's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-3) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-4) Stockton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Alimamy Koroma scored 23 points in Cal Poly’s 82-71 victory against the Idaho Vandals. The Tigers have gone 0-3 in home games. Pacific (CA) is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Mustangs have gone 0-2 away from home. Cal Poly allows 68.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Donovan Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% for Pacific (CA).

Koroma is averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 11.2 points for Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

