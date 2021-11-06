Arizona (0-8) is attempting to break a 20-game losing streak, the longest active streak in the nation.
Senior Ryan Glover was to make his first career start at quarterback for Cal (3-5), which has won two games in a row and needed to win three of its final four games to become bowl eligible. Glover has not attempted a pass this season.
Garbers, a fifth-year senior, averages 293 yards a game total offense and 247.4 yards passing, which is second in the league. He has 1,083 yards rushing, a school record for a quarterback, and 10 rushing touchdowns, a school season record.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25