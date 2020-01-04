Cal State Fullerton (5-10) posted a season-high 22 assists. Meanwhile, the Firebirds’ 29.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Cal State Fullerton opponent this season.

Cal State Fullerton dominated the first half and led 51-18 at the break. The Titans’ 51 first-half points marked a season high for the team.

AD

Abdul Mohamad had 11 points for the Firebirds of the NAIA. Austin Armstead added 11 points.

Cal State Fullerton, which snapped its four-game home losing streak, matches up against Hawaii at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD