LOS ANGELES — Terrell Gomez made five 3-pointers and scored 26 points and Cal State Northridge held off Cal State San Marcos 76-72 on Wednesday night.

Blair Orr added 15 points and six rebounds while Darius Brown II had seven assists to go with nine points for the Matadors (3-5), who shot 50 percent.

Khalil Fuller scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Division-II Cougars, who got 15 points and six assists from Bryce Sloan while Asa Cantwell made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.

The Matadors led 39-33 at halftime and remained in front in the second half, leading by as many as 11 points, the final time with 4:53 remaining in the game. The Cougars went on a 14-5 run to get within two, 74-72, but two free throws from Gomez with five seconds left sealed the outcome.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.