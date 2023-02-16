Cal takes on USC, aims to break 9-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California Golden Bears (3-22, 2-12 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (17-8, 9-5 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -16; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: Cal comes into the matchup with USC as losers of nine games in a row. The Trojans are 12-1 on their home court. USC ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Peterson averaging 5.4.

The Golden Bears have gone 2-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.3 points for the Trojans. Peterson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Lars Thiemann is shooting 51.0% and averaging 10.1 points for the Golden Bears. Kuany Kuany is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 1-9, averaging 58.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

