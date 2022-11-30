Cal takes on USC, aims to halt 7-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

USC Trojans (4-3) at California Golden Bears (0-7) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -8; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cal will try to break its seven-game skid when the Golden Bears play USC. The Golden Bears have gone 0-4 in home games. Cal is eighth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Trojans play their first true road game after going 4-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. USC ranks eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Joshua Morgan averaging 6.6.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Sam Alajiki is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Cal.

Boogie Ellis is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 18 points. Drew Peterson is averaging 15 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists for USC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

