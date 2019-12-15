Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first 20 minutes. San Diego entered the locker room at the half losing 25-21, but the Toreros came back in the second half to eke out the slim 4-point victory. The Toreros’ 21 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Joe Mooney had 17 points for the Aggies (4-8). Matt Neufeld added 10 points. Elijah Pepper had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Ezra Manjon, the Aggies’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 12 points per game, was held to only 2 points on 1-of-15 shooting.

San Diego faces Stanford next Saturday. UC Davis plays Loyola Marymount at home on Monday.

