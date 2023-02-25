Caldwell lifts Lindenwood past Little Rock 97-96 in OT

It was the second straight overtime win for Lindenwood, which knocked off Southeast Missouri in double overtime Thursday and the teams will play a rematch Wednesday in the first-round of the OVC tournament.

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — Kevin Caldwell Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to earn Lindenwood a 97-96 overtime win over Arkansas-Little Rock Saturday to send the Lions into the Ohio Valley Conference tournament as the No. 8 seed.

Caldwell scored 26 points and added five assists for the Lions (11-20, 6-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Cam Burrell added 23 points while going 8 of 14 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had nine rebounds. Chris Childs recorded 20 points and was 5 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line.