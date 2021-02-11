Unique Thompson had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (5-14, 0-11), her 13th double-double of the season and 55th of her career. Honesty Scott-Grayson added 12 points.
Morrison’s 3-pointer to open the scoring in the second quarter pushed Georgia’s lead into double digits for good at 21-9.
The Bulldogs committed 28 turnovers but made up for them by making 10 3-pointers, eight more than Auburn, and outrebounding the Tigers 54-31.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.