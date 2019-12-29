Caldwell sank 3 of 6 from 3-point range and made all three of his shots from inside the arc for the Redhawks (4-9), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Sophomore Sage Tolbert added 11 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Reserve Nygal Russell pitched in with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from distance with six rebounds and six assists. Khalil Cuffee scored 10.