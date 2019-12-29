Jahmouri Robinson topped the Spartans with 24 points, while John Yaeger added 16 points and eight rebounds.
SEMS shot 45% from the floor, 27% from beyond the arc (6 of 22) and made just 18 of 27 free throws (67%). Missouri Baptist shot 40% overall but made just 1 of 14 from distance.
