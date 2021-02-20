Austin Butler had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders (3-11, 3-11). Matt Faw added 19 points. Gerrale Gates had eight rebounds and three blocks.
The Black Knights improve to 2-1 against the Crusaders on the season. In the most recent matchup, Holy Cross defeated Army 70-61 on Jan. 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.