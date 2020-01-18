Funk fouled Loyola’s Isaiah Hart, who missed both free throws, but Andrews grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Funk with 13 seconds left. Andrews made 1 of 2 free throws for an 80-78 Greyhound lead, setting the stage for Caldwell’s game-winning shot.
Funk finished with 18 points and 11 assists for his second double-double of the season for Army. Matt Wilson added 18 points and seven rebounds, while Blackwell scored 16 on 5-of-7 shooting. Lonnie Grayson scored 11.
Andrew Kostecka topped Loyola (9-10, 1-4) with 22 points. Andrews finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Kavaughn Scott scored 12 with 10 boards. It was the first double-double of the season for both players. Jones scored 14.
___
