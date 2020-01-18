WEST POINT, N.Y. — Reserve Tucker Blackwell hit two 3-pointers in the final 1:19 and then picked up an assist on Josh Caldwell’s 3-pointer with 1 second left as Army stunned Loyola-Maryland 81-80 on Saturday.

The Black Knights (7-10, 2-4) trailed 74-62 after Jaylin Andrews’ jumper with 4:38 left to play, but Blackwell hit from beyond the arc to ignite an 8-0 run as Army pulled within 74-70 with 1:59 remaining. Kenny Jones sank a 3 to stretch the Greyhounds’ lead back to seven. Blackwell hit from distance, Tommy Funk had a layup and Blackwell answered Andrews’ jumper with a 3-pointer to pull Army within 79-78 with 20 seconds to go.