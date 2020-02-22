De’jon Davis added 12 points with five rebounds and moved into third all-time at CBU with 830 career boards.
Solomon Hunt scored 11 points with seven rebounds for Chicago State (4-24, 0-13), which has lost 18 straight.
California Baptist takes on Utah Valley at home on Wednesday. Chicago State plays Kansas City on the road next Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.