STEPPING UP: Reed Nottage has averaged 17 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Lancers. Ty Rowell is also a key facilitator, with 16.5 points and 4.3 assists per game.ACCURATE AAMONDAE: Aamondae Coleman has connected on 50 percent of the two 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.
DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist went 7-4 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Lancers offense put up 79.2 points per contest across those 11 games.
