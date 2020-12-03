SAVVY SENIORS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Keon Clergeot, Joe Kasperzyk and Pape Diop have collectively accounted for 39 percent of all Lions scoring this season.CLUTCH CLERGEOT: Clergeot has connected on 8.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.
DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist as a team has made 14 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.
