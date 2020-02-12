CREATING OFFENSE: Acquaah has been directly responsible for 57 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist went 5-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Lancers put up 77.7 points per contest in those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com