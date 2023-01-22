California Golden Bears take on the Oregon State Beavers on 3-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon State Beavers (7-12, 1-7 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-16, 2-6 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -3.5; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cal enters the matchup against Oregon State after losing three straight games. The Golden Bears are 3-9 on their home court. Cal has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Beavers are 1-7 against conference opponents. Oregon State has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Bears and Beavers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Alajiki averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Devin Askew is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Cal.

Jordan Pope is averaging 12 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

