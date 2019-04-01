Kentucky head coach John Calipari yells to his players during the first half of the Midwest Regional final game against Auburn in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has agreed to a long-term contract with coach John Calipari that will allow him to finish his career with the Wildcats.

Calipari’s current deal was amended in March 2017 to run through the 2023-24 season, with a base annual salary of $8 million plus incentives. Men’s basketball spokesman Eric Lindsey confirmed Monday via text to The Associated Press that the school reached a new deal with the Hall of Fame coach but did not provide details.

The 60-year-old Calipari tweeted last month that his “plan and desire” was to retire at Kentucky. He is 305-71 in 10 seasons with Kentucky and won the 2012 NCAA championship in four Final Four appearances. The Wildcats, a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, lost the Midwest Region final 77-71 in overtime on Sunday to third-seeded Auburn to finish the season 30-7.

Calipari’s new contract was first reported by the Athletic.

