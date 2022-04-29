Calipari: Kentucky assistant Jai Lucas leaving for Duke

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari tweeted that assistant Jai Lucas is leaving the Wildcats to join the staff of first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer.
“He’s been loyal, terrific on the road and great for our players,” Calipari added, “and I want what’s best for him, so I’m good with it.
“This year, all of our assistants have been approached about other opportunities. When you have a great staff, that’s what happens!”
Lucas was a Kentucky assistant last season after arriving in August 2020 as recruiting coordinator. He is credited with attracting players such as standout guard TyTy Washington Jr. for last year’s 26-8 squad.
Scheyer, who has taken over for retired Mike Krzyzewski, previously promoted former Blue Devils player Amile Jefferson to assistant coach. He also named ex-Elon coach Mike Schrage to special assistant to the head coach after Nolan Smith left for Louisville.
