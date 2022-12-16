Calmese and Lamar host UL Monroe

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lamar Cardinals (4-7) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-8) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays the UL Monroe Warhawks after Nate Calmese scored 22 points in Lamar’s 91-65 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The Warhawks are 3-1 in home games. UL Monroe has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Cardinals are 0-4 on the road. Lamar is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is shooting 37.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Warhawks. Victor Baffuto is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Adam Hamilton is averaging 10.2 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals. Calmese is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

