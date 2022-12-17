Calmese and Lamar host UL Monroe

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lamar Cardinals (4-7) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-8) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -9.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on the UL Monroe Warhawks after Nate Calmese scored 22 points in Lamar’s 91-65 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The Warhawks have gone 3-1 at home. UL Monroe ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.2% from downtown, led by Langston shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals are 0-4 on the road. Lamar has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Warhawks. Victor Baffuto is averaging nine points, six rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

Calmese is averaging 16.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

