Calmese, Buckley lead Lamar past Huston-Tillotson 98-69

BEAUMONT, Texas — Nate Calmese scored 16 points, Jakevion Buckley also had 16, and Lamar beat Huston-Tillotson 98-69 on Monday night.

Calmese also contributed seven rebounds for the Cardinals (2-1). Buckley made 6 of 8 shots and added six assists. Chris Pryor was 6 of 13 shooting and finished with 16 points.