Calmese leads Lamar against Houston Christian

Lamar Cardinals (9-18, 5-9 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (8-19, 5-9 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the Houston Christian Huskies after Nate Calmese scored 32 points in Lamar’s 91-75 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies. The Huskies are 6-7 in home games. Houston Christian is 4-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 5-9 against Southland opponents. Lamar ranks eighth in the Southland scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Adam Hamilton averaging 13.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Long averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Maks Klanjscek is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Calmese is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

