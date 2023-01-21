Calmese leads Lamar against Incarnate Word after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-12, 1-5 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (6-13, 2-4 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -1; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Nate Calmese scored 21 points in Lamar’s 68-66 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Lamar Cardinals are 5-4 in home games. Lamar is 4-0 in one-possession games.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have gone 1-5 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is 4-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lamar Cardinals and Incarnate Word Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calmese is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Lamar Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Jonathan Cisse is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Trey Miller is averaging 10.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lamar Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Incarnate Word Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

