Calmese leads Lamar against Southern Miss after 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lamar Cardinals (4-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-1) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Nate Calmese scored 31 points in Lamar’s 91-56 win over the Our Lady of the Lake Saints. The Golden Eagles are 4-0 in home games. Southern Miss is 7-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cardinals are 0-3 on the road. Lamar ranks second in the Southland with 16.3 assists per game led by Chris Pryor averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Haase is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Southern Miss.

Calmese is averaging 17.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 11.3 points and 4.1 assists for Lamar.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article