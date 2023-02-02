Calmese scores 20 as Lamar beats McNeese 70-63

Calmese added five rebounds for the Cardinals (7-16, 3-8 Southland Conference). Jason Thirdkill Jr. added 13 points while going 4 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had 11 rebounds. Chris Pryor recorded nine points and was 2 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.