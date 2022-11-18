Calmese's 20 lead Lamar past Lindenwood 73-71

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Nate Calmese scored 20 points as Lamar beat Lindenwood 73-71 on Friday.
Kevin Caldwell Jr. finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lions (1-3). Chris Childs added 17 points and six rebounds for Lindenwood. Cam Burrell also had 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Lamar squares off against Western Carolina while Lindenwood visits McNeese.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.