Calvert was 23-of-35 passing for 351 yards. He threw scores to five receivers and completed passes to 11 receivers. Antonio Gandy-Golden caught nine passes for 149 yards and became the Flames’ all-time receiving yards leader.

Liberty built leads of 31-3 and 38-10 on scoring passes from Calvert to Tory Henderson and Frankie Hickson.

On the other side, Maine’s Joe Fagnano completed 25 of 37 attempts for 445 yards and five TDs as well. Fagnano threw three scores in the fourth quarter with Maine trailing 52-24 entering the period. Maine outgained Liberty (5-2) in total yards 572-487 and held the ball for 36 minutes.

