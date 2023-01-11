Calvin and the Wright State Raiders take on conference foe Green Bay

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wright State Raiders (9-8, 2-4 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-15, 1-5 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Trey Calvin and the Wright State Raiders take on Cade Meyer and the Green Bay Phoenix in Horizon play Thursday. The Phoenix have gone 2-2 at home. Green Bay is 0-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raiders are 2-4 in conference play. Wright State ranks third in the Horizon with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Noel averaging 5.2.

The Phoenix and Raiders square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Tucker is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 7.2 points. Meyer is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Calvin averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Noel is shooting 60.3% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

