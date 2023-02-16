Calvin leads Wright State against Cleveland State after 23-point game

Wright State Raiders (16-11, 9-7 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (16-11, 11-5 Horizon)
The Raiders are 9-7 against Horizon opponents. Wright State leads the Horizon with 15.3 assists. Calvin paces the Raiders with 3.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 7.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.
Calvin is averaging 20.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 13.3 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wright State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.
Raiders: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.