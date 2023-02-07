Calvin leads Wright State against IUPUI after 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

IUPUI Jaguars (4-21, 1-13 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (14-11, 7-7 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the IUPUI Jaguars after Trey Calvin scored 24 points in Wright State’s 82-67 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials. The Raiders are 6-6 on their home court. Wright State averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jaguars are 1-13 in conference games. IUPUI has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 14.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 83.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

