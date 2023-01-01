Calvin leads Wright State against IUPUI

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wright State Raiders (7-7, 0-3 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-11, 0-3 Horizon) Indianapolis; Monday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Trey Calvin scored 31 points in Wright State’s 78-64 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse. The Jaguars have gone 2-2 in home games. IUPUI is eighth in the Horizon with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Jlynn Counter averaging 8.0.

The Raiders are 0-3 in conference play. Wright State ranks fifth in the Horizon shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The Jaguars and Raiders match up Monday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Counter is averaging 13.3 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Calvin is averaging 18.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

