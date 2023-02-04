Calvin, Noel power Wright State over Robert Morris 82-67

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Trey Calvin scored 24 points and Brandon Noel notched a double-double to lead Wright State to an 82-67 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

Calvin sank 10 of 19 shots and all three of his foul shots for the Raiders (14-11, 7-7 Horizon League). Noel finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Tim Finke 11 points.