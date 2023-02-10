Camara and Dayton host Saint Louis

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Louis Billikens (16-8, 8-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (16-9, 8-4 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -5.5; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the Saint Louis Billikens after Toumani Camara scored 26 points in Dayton’s 62-58 win over the VCU Rams. The Flyers have gone 12-1 at home. Dayton is the best team in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 61.4 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Billikens are 8-3 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flyers and Billikens face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 6.9 points. Daron Holmes is averaging 18.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Advertisement

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article