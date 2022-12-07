Camara leads Dayton against Virginia Tech after 20-point game

Dayton Flyers (5-4) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-1, 1-0 ACC)
The Hokies have gone 6-0 in home games. Virginia Tech is fifth in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Justyn Mutts averaging 7.5.
The Flyers have gone 0-1 away from home. Dayton averages 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 10.1 points. Sean Pedulla is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.8 points for Virginia Tech.
Daron Holmes is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Flyers. Mustapha Amzil is averaging 11.1 points for Dayton.
