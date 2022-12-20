Cambridge and No. 25 Arizona State host San Francisco

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at San Francisco Dons (9-4) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Arizona State visits the San Francisco Dons after Desmond Cambridge scored 23 points in Arizona State’s 91-67 victory against the San Diego Toreros. The Dons are 5-1 in home games. San Francisco is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sun Devils have gone 2-1 away from home. Arizona State is 8-0 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Shabazz is averaging 14.2 points, six rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Frankie Collins is averaging 11.7 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article