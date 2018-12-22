POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Desmond Cambridge scored 30 points to lead Brown to a 78-53 victory over Marist on Saturday.

Joshua Howard scored 13 points and Obi Okolie added 10 for Brown. At 8-4, the Bears are one victory short of matching the school-record for nonconference wins in a season.

Aleksandar Dozic had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Marist (5-6).

Brown used a 16-0 run midway in the second half to build a 61-36 lead. The Bears led 30-24 at halftime. The second-half surge was led by Cambridge, who was 7-of-9 shooting after intermission with four of his six 3-pointers. He scored 18 second-half points in only 9 minutes. Howard scored 11 of his 13 in the second half.

Brown shot 53 percent from the field (30 of 57) and Marist made 32 percent (18 of 56).

