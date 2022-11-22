Cambridge, Horne lead Arizona St. to 80-49 rout of Grambling

It was the second straight rout by Arizona State (5-1), which trounced then No. 20 Michigan, 87-62, to win the Legends Classic.

Cambridge and Horne were a combined 13 of 19 from the field with Horne making three of Arizona State’s seven 3-pointers. Frankie Collins and Warren Washington added 11 points apiece. Cambridge and Washington each had two blocks, and the Sun Devils finished with six to match their season average.