Cambridge, Horne lead Arizona St. to 80-49 rout of Grambling

TEMPE, Ariz. — Devan Cambridge scored 16 points, DJ Horne added 15 and Arizona State cruised to an 80-49 victory over Grambling on Tuesday night.
The Sun Devils scored the first 12 points of the game and built a 34-17 halftime lead. They made it a rout in the second half, hitting 56% (14 of 25) of its shots and making 14 of 18 free throws.
Grambling (2-2) finished 27% (17 of 64) shooting overall and missed 12 of 13 from 3-point range against the Sun Devils, which entered holding opponents to 37% from the field, including 24% from beyond the arc.
Cameron Christon scored nine points on 2-of-12 shooting for Grambling (2-2), which defeated Pac-12 member Colorado 83-74 on Nov. 11.
