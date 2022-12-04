Cambridge Jr. scores 19, Arizona State beats Stanford 68-64

TEMPE, Ariz. — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 19 points and Arizona State used a late run to beat Stanford 68-64 Sunday night for the Sun Devils’ sixth consecutive win.
Devan Cambridge — Desmond’s brother — scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Arizona State and Collins scored 11.
Spencer Jones led the Cardinal with 13 points but fouled out with 1:35 to play. Michael Jones and Harrison Ingram added 12 points apiece and Maxime Raynaud scored 10. Ingram also had five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block
Stanford (3-6, 0-2) shot just 25% from the field and had more turnovers (nine) than made field goals (seven) in the first half.
UP NEXT
Stanford is off for almost two weeks before a home game against Green Bay on Dec. 16
Arizona State hits the road to play Thursday at SMU
