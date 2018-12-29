SAN DIEGO — Desmond Cambridge scored 25 points, including making four 3-point shots in a dizzying first-half barrage that helped carry the Brown Bears to a stunning 82-61 victory against the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday night.

The Bears (9-4) made six 3-pointers overall in a 26-0 run that gave them a 50-22 lead just before halftime. Obi Okolie made the other two 3-pointers.

Cambridge made 7 of 11 3-point shots and the Bears made 15 of 28 from behind the arc.

As the Bears were draining 3s, San Diego State (7-5) went more than eight minutes without scoring. After Aguek Arop made a 3-pointer to pull the Aztecs to 24-20 with 8:32 left before halftime, they didn’t score again until Arop had a slam dunk with 29 seconds left to make it 50-22.

SDSU simply had no answer for Brown during the decisive run. After Tamenang Choh made a layup for a 26-20 Brown lead, the Aztecs missed three jumpers on their next possession. Brown’s Travis Fuller, who played at La Costa Canyon High in northern San Diego County, rebounded to set up a 3-pointer by Cambridge.

Brown made 3s on its next four possessions, with Cambridge and Okolie alternating shots from behind the arc. Okolie’s second 3 made it 41-20. The run continued with nine more points by Brown, with Cambridge hitting another 3 and Okolie making a turn-around jumper and a layup.

Cambridge went down hard after committing his third foul with 14 minutes left and got up favoring his right knee. He came out of the game but later returned.

Choh had 16 points, Okolie 13 and Joshua Howard 11.

Jalen McDaniels scored 19 and Arop 11 for SDSU, which was coming off a 90-81 win against BYU.

Brown outrebounded SDSU 36-32, with 30 defensive boards.

BIG PICTURE

Brown came out with more energy and enthusiasm, and took a 19-7 lead just six minutes in. Howard had consecutive 3-pointers to spur that run.

San Diego State seemed out of sorts from the start. Not only were the Aztecs missing shots, but they were letting the Bears drain 3s and both McDaniels and Matt Mitchell allowed Bears players to drive for layups.

UP NEXT

Brown returns home to face Maine on Wednesday night.

San Diego State is host to Cal State Northridge on Tuesday afternoon.

