Cambridge, Washington pace Arizona St. past Alcorn St.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Devan Cambridge scored 14 points and Warren Washington scored 14 making all five of his shot attempts and Arizona State beat Alcorn State 76-54 on Sunday.
Frankie Collins scored 11 points and reserve Alonzo Gaffney scored 10 for the Sun Devils. Arizona State saw 10 players enter the scoring column.
The Sun Devils overcame 6-for-25 (25%) shooting from 3-point range making 20 for 27 from the foul line.
Reserve Dekedran Thorn scored 19 points shooting 5 for 8 from 3-point range, fellow reserve Brewton scored 13 and Jeremiah Kendall grabbed 10 rebounds for the Braves (3-4).
Arizona State entered having won five of six for the fourth time in the last 13 seasons. Three of those teams (2012-13: 8-1; 2013-14: 6-1; 2017-18: 11-0 and 2018-19: 7-0) went on to make the NCAA Tournament.
The Sun Devils start Pac-12 Conference play when they travel to Boulder, Colorado to face Colorado on Thursday and then return home to face Stanford on Dec. 27.
