Cambridge's big second half helps ASU beat Washington 73-65

TEMPE, Ariz. — Devan Cambridge scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, Jamiya Neal added 14 points and 12 rebounds — both career highs — and Arizona State beat Washington 73-65 Sunday, handing the Huskies theirs fifth consecutive loss.
The Huskies scored 12 consecutive points in the final 77 seconds.
DJ Horne hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for Arizona State and Collins scored 10.
Keion Brooks Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Noah Williams also scored 15 for Washington (9-8, 1-5). Jamal Bey added 12 points and Menifield finished with 10 points and eight assists.
Arizona State shot 54% in the second half and finished shooting 29 of 71 (41%) with 23 assists.
UP NEXT
Washington returns home to face Stanford on Thursday
Arizona State plays Thursday at Oregon
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25