TJ Starks had 25 points for the Matadors (9-12, 5-9). Alex Merkviladze added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Darius Brown II had 12 points and six assists.
The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Matadors this season. UC Riverside defeated Cal State Northridge 72-68 last Friday.
